Investigators say a 53-year-old Saginaw man died in a house fire Saturday. Firefighters found John Rydel inside the house at 814 Grove Street. He died later at Saginaw’s Covenant Medical Center.

State Police fire marshals are assisting Saginaw fire inspectors determine the cause of the fire. There’s no information on the extent of damage to the one story house on the city’s southwest side.

An autopsy later Monday will determine how Rydel died.