Saginaw Elementary School Target of False Threat

A Saginaw elementary school was placed in secure mode for a short time Thursday, April 5 for a prank call.

Saginaw Police responded to Kempton Elementary at 3040 Davenport Ave. for a call of an active shooter around 9:45 a.m. After a brief investigation, it was determined a young female student at the school had used another student’s cell phone, placing the call to 9-1-1 from a bathroom to report someone was shooting inside her classroom. Officers were sent throughout the school to determine if there were any weapons. None were found.

Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth says the officers were on the scene within minutes. He says this is the type of situation his officers train for.

“I’m extremely happy with the way it worked out. I don’t like it when we have a false threat like this but we treat it as though it was real. Everybody responded, you saw the response, I know half the parents here now saw the response. Within minutes, we were in the school and we were in that classroom to make sure nobody was injured.”

Ruth informed parents the school was remaining open and encouraged them to let their children stay, though the parents could take them home if they wished. The name and age of the student aren’t being released at this time.