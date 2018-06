A duplex fire in Saginaw remains under investigation.

Fire crews responded to the one story unit at 708 Vermont around 2:25 Wednesday morning and confined the blaze to the bedroom of one of the units which was occupied. No one was home at the time.

Losses were estimated at $5,000 to the property and another $2,000 for the contents making a total of $7,000 altogether.

No injuries occurred.

The last fire fighters left the scene after about 90 minutes.