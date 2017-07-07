Saginaw Draper Automotive Joining with Serra Automotive

On August 7th, Saginaw based Draper Chevrolet and Draper Toyota will become Serra Chevrolet and Serra Toyota with the finalization of a partnership with Joe Serra and Serra Automotive. The Draper staff in Saginaw will remain on hand while benefiting from the addition of Kevin Cassidy as Executive Manager. Cassidy started in the car business with Serra in 1989. The head of Draper Automotive Rob Draper says it’s his sincere belief that blending these two customer focused organizations will take the car buying experience to an all new level.