Saginaw Discussion Focuses On Human Trafficking

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and to mark the occasion a discussion on the issue took place in the Saint Mary’s of Michigan Education Center in Saginaw Tuesday night.

Those involved included law enforcement personnel, social workers, public health care professionals and providers plus educators.

Community Engagement Manager Melissa Steiner of the Underground Railroad says young teens can be lured into sexual encounters or prostitution through connections made on the Internet with so-called “friends”.

Steiner explained it’s up to parents to be aware of who their children are communicating with.

Steiner added if you suspect someone is either a victim or involved in human trafficking, then call 911 or the toll free national hotline number at 1- 888-373-7888.