Saginaw Discussion Considers Dealing With Traffic Safety Through Science Or Engineering

Administrators from in and around the Great Lakes Bay Region came to Saginaw’s Andersen Enrichment Center to learn about traffic safety issues from a scientific and engineering perspective.

Tim Colling who’s Director of the Center for Technology and Training at Michigan Tech University says elected officials are often pressured to use a sign or signal to address a traffic related problem.

But Colling adds that can backfire, like when too many signs at a series of intersections actually prompt drivers to speed up mid-block to make up for lost time or else they roll through those signs if there’s no one around.

He advised those in attendance to rely on either their city or county engineer who often has the most experience in dealing with these situations