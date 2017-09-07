Saginaw Crime Reduction Related to Blight Reduction, According to SVSU Study

The Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly percolator breakfast Thursday, Sep. 7 with blight and crime reduction on the agenda.

Over the past few years, Saginaw and outlying communities have seen a drastic reduction in blight and crime. Researchers at Saginaw Valley State University say the blight removal, thanks to federal funds from the Hardest Hit program, have directly contributed to a 20 percent decrease in violent crime in the city. The city has demolished 884 building using federal funds between 2013-2015.

SVSU associate professor of geography Dr. Andrew Miller says the study looked at hot spots of criminal activity and found blighted properties in those areas. As the buildings were removed, crime dispersed and rates decreased. However, Miller says the perception of Saginaw as a violent city still remains. He says to combat that perception, the word needs to spread how the city is as safe as anywhere.

“We have to tell the story of Saginaw. We have to make sure that every man, woman and child understands and truly appreciates that Saginaw is a much safer place than it has been, even just five years ago, ten years ago. Especially since the infamous 1990’s.”

In addition to blight removal, Miller credits cooperation between police agencies, neighborhood associations and community organizations for all playing a part in reducing crime. He says those hot spots now look like any other normal neighborhoods in terms of criminal activity.

Miller is also now involved in a study which looks at how blight removal in the greater Saginaw area is positively impacting sale and property values of surrounding properties. He says so far, the numbers have been hard to pin down as the study has only focused on one area of Saginaw, but he says the initial results look promising.

“Blight… on the east side of Saginaw, it was so widespread, there were hardly any neighborhoods that we could actually use to quantify. So our analysis so far has just been limited to the west side of Saginaw but it’s showing a promising trend that we might be looking at perhaps a four percent increase or even higher in terms of home values, just based on these blighted facilities.”

Reports from leading property data and analytics provider Core Logic may corroborate the SVSU studies, as they show a steady increase in Saginaw home sale values over the past few years.