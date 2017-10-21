Saginaw County’s Chamber of Commerce Recognizes Community Leadership

The honorees are, (left to right) Clarence Rivette; Larry Sims; John Markey; LaMarr Woodley & Mike Bierlein. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Outstanding community service was recognized Friday by the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce. Four individuals and one company received awards during the annual luncheon at the Horizons Conference Center. The honorees include:

Larry Sims – “The Community Impact Award”

Mike Berlein – “The Robert H. Albert Lifetime Community Service Award”

LaMarr Woodley – “The Spirit of Saginaw Award”

John Markey – “The Dr. Samuel H. Shaheen Vision of Free Enterprise Award”

The Wirt-Rivette Group – “The Outstanding Small Business Award”

