Saginaw County’s Chamber of Commerce Recognizes Community Leadership
By Bill Hewitt
|
Oct 21, 2017 @ 12:28 AM
The honorees are, (left to right) Clarence Rivette; Larry Sims; John Markey; LaMarr Woodley & Mike Bierlein. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Outstanding community service was recognized Friday by the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce. Four individuals and one company received awards during the annual luncheon at the Horizons Conference Center. The honorees include:

Larry Sims – “The Community Impact Award”

Mike Berlein – “The Robert H. Albert Lifetime Community Service Award”

LaMarr Woodley – “The Spirit of Saginaw Award”

John Markey – “The Dr. Samuel H. Shaheen Vision of Free Enterprise Award”

The Wirt-Rivette Group – “The Outstanding  Small Business Award”

WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt

 

 

 

Related Content

Alpha Media, Saginaw Announces New Market Manager
Saginaw School Board Hopes To Start Stalled Longst...
Midland Students Talk Of Japanese Cultural Exchang...
Resolution To Increase Full Time Firefighters Tabl...
International Record Store Day in the Great Lakes ...
Mount Pleasant Man Sentenced In Federal Court In S...
Comments