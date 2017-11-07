Saginaw County Womans Wins $5 Million

The Mega Millions drawing on October 27 was very lucky for 68-year-old Gladys Salzwedel of Oakley. Her ticket matched five white balls, which would have won her $1 million. But because Salzwedel added the “megaplier” option to her ticket, which means her winnings total $5 million. The home-health nurse says she plans to retire, pay off bills, share with her family and church, and take a trip south.

Salzwedel told Michigan Lottery officials she plays Mega Millions and Powerball all the time at the same place, the Admiral station on Brady Road in Chesaning. But this time, it was several days before she checked her ticket, after hearing a news story about a big winner purchased at the location.