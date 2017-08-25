Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Reported Assault Attempt

Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating after an 11-year-old Zilwaukee girl reported being chased by an unknown man about 8:00 Thursday night, near Fischer and Adams. The girl said she had been walking near the playground when she thought she was being followed. She told police she turned and saw a man she described as about 6′ tall with a heavy build, dressed all in black and wearing a black mask. The girl said the man appeared to be holding a knife, but he fell and landed face first at some point, which enabled her to escape.

Sheriff William Federspiel is asking residents living near Adams and Fischer who have home surveillance equipment that might have captured something, or anyone with information, to contact Det. Sgt. David Kerns of the Sheriff’s Office, at (989) 790-5446.