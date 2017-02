Saginaw County Sheriff Department personnel were at a home in the 15 thousand block of South Merrill Rd. Tuesday, Feb 22 investigating what’s being called a suspicous death. Authorities say a neighbor notified 9-1-1.

Sheriff Bill Federspiel has now identified the man as 53-year-old Billy Albring who lived at 15120 South Merrill. He adds an autopsy will be conducted sometime within the next 48 hours to try to determine how Albring died.