Saginaw County Sheriff Dept. Presents Annual Honors

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s office recognized both sworn and civilian employees at their annual awards ceremony, Wednesday. Sheriff Williams Federspiel said at a time when those in those in law enforcement are often under scrutiny on the job, it’s important to honor the hard work they do.

The employees were recognized for outstanding acts of valor and meritorious service to the community. Awards are decided by a committee within in the department. Federspiel said he hopes the awards give employees a sense of how much their work is appreciated.

A Community Relations award was presented to a civilian, St. Charles student Jacob Sutton, who raised money for the Sheriff department’s

“Shop with a Hero” program, which takes needy children for holiday shopping sprees with law enforcement personnel.

(photos by Ann Williams, WSGW News)