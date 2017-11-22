Saginaw County Salutes Artists Marking A Quarter Century Anniversary Of Their Creation

It’s been 25 years since Errol Burton created a stained glass replica of Saginaw County’s official seal. Burton donated it to the county in 1992 and it was hung in the first floor lobby of the county governmental center at 111 South Michigan.

Some county leaders felt it was not being noticed so it was moved to the county commission chamber on the second floor in July, 2016.

Two Saginaw County maintenance workers, Jeff Capen and Bob Krupnek, recently took on the challenge of updating and enhancing the beautiful design of the glass work. The star was centered and rope lighting was added with a modern background plus a new frame.

Saginaw County Commissioners recognized Burton and his wife, Pat, Tuesday. They were presented with a proclamation honoring their artwork.