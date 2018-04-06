Saginaw County Prosecutor Responds To Reported Verbal Attacks In Priest Sex Abuse Case

The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office is responding to what it calls verbal attacks against reported victims in the on-going investigation of alleged sexual assaults possibly involving priests from the Saginaw Catholic Diocese.

County Prosecutor John McColgan calls those attacks unfounded.

Defense Attorney Allan Crawford who represents Reverend Robert DeLand who’s now facing additional charges called the investigation a witch

hunt.

But McColgan explained those charges are based in part on audio/visual police recordings.

McColgan vowed that any attempts to discourage other victims from coming forward by letting them know they too will be publicly attacked will also be addressed.

McColgan added a Special Investigative Team formed by his office will continue to follow leads that have been provided and will not be deterred from pursuing alleged criminal activity that’s been brought to its attention.

Authorities continue to encourage other potential victims to come forward so those responsible for any attempt to cover up abuse of minors by priests are likewise brought to justice.