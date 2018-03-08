Saginaw County Prosecutor Forming Team To Investigate Allegations Against Saginaw Diocese

Saginaw County Prosecutor John McColgan says a special investigative team is being formed to coordinate and address allegations of abuse involving officials within the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw.

The announcement Thursday follows criminal sexual conduct charges filed recently against 71 year old Reverend Robert DeLand which came from two male accusers, ages 17 and 21.

Saginaw County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Mark Gaertner estimates around 20 to 30 accusations of abuse have been delivered to authorities with some dating as far back as the 1970’s.

Gaertner predicts more tips will be provided that will have to be followed up on that may lead to other charges not only involving Deland, but also possibly other priests.

Information can be sent to w-w-w. abuse tips @ Saginaw County. com.

The Diocese is also encouraging potential sexual abuse victims to come forward.

Bishop Joseph Cistone told parisioners at Saint Agnes Church in Freeland where Deland served as priest that the recent allegations were the first indication they had of anything related to this type of issue

Officials from the Diocese say a thorough examination of DeLand’s files found no evidence of a previous accusation against him by a victim nor someone with direct knowledge of sexual abuse of a minor.