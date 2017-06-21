Saginaw County Moves Closer To Building A New County Jail

The site for the new Saginaw County Detention Center, just west of current jail. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel says a new Saginaw County Detention Center will replace the current jail within the next three years.

The new jail would group cells in pods, instead of the current cell blocks allowing for fewer corrections officers. The current jail is staffed by 55 correctional facility officers while the new facility would have 43 officers. The staff reduction would come through attrition or finding other jobs for affected sheriff’s office employees.

The new facility would have 511 beds. The current 50-year old jail houses 513 prisoners. Federspiel said if the jail population is down, he could seek to rent open beds for federal or state prisoners.

The new $35.8 million detention center will be designed by the Saint Louis, Missouri-based Goldberg Group, a nationally recognized jail architect. It would be financed with a 30-year bond, without any special millage or new taxes.

The new jail would be constructed just west of the current jail, in the middle of the 200 block of South Harrison, between Cass and Adams Streets, into a current parking lot.