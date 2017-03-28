Saginaw County Man Wins Big Lottery Prize Over The Weekend

A Saginaw County man has his wife and a lucky impulse to thank for winning a Fantasy Five jackpot from the Michigan Lottery worth over $627,000 this past weekend.

The lucky player who chose to remain anonymous matched the numbers drawn Saturday night which were three, 19,20, 25 and 38.

He bought his winning ticket from the Shamrock Party Store at 105 South Center in Saginaw Township.

The man credited his wife for reminding him to stop and play.

While walking out of the store with four dollars in his hand, he thought why not get four Fantasy Five tickets which he then turned around and bought with four easy picks.

When he learned one of those tickets was a big winner he sank into his chair, looked up at the sky and said “Thank you God”.

The player and his wife visited Lottery headquarters in Lansing Monday to claim their prize.

With the winnings, the couple plans to pay off their house, buy the wife a new car, take a trip to Hawaii and invest the remainder.