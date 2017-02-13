Saginaw County Making Progress to Build New Jail

Saginaw County is considering building a new jail. Sheriff Bill Federspiel says a new jail would allow for a reduced staff to help pay the estimated $40 million cost without a tax increase.

Federspiel said the new jail’s design could allow for the reduction of the jail staff, by 20 employees, hopefully by attrition. He said there are already five unfilled jail staff positions. The wages and benefits cost savings, about $1.7 million, would cover the annual cost to retire a 25-year, $40 million bond.

Federspiel appearing on Monday’s Art Lewis Show the new jail would take advantage of a security feature with the current jail an underground tunnel connected to the courthouse. The new jail would be three stories tall with inmates on the second and third floors with the sheriff’s office, prisoner intake area and kitchen on the first floor.

The facility would start in the middle of South Harrison, between Cass and Adams streets, extending into what’s now a parking lot for Saginaw County Sheriff patrol vehicles. A current timetable would have the new jail open in about three years.