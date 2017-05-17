Saginaw County Makes Changes to Retiree Health care
By Ann Williams
May 17, 2017 @ 3:48 PM
Saginaw County retirees are threatening a lawsuit to protect their retirement benefits. Facing a $144 million unfunded liability for retiree health care, Saginaw County Commissioners are looking at a new plan. A group of retirees isn’t happy, claiming they were not notified of possible changes and had no input. Controller Robert Belleman admits there was a communication problem.

The commission has approved a new Medicare Advantage program for retirees over 65, which  Belleman said is better than what some retires get now.

County commissioners have approved a $100,000 fund to help retirees whose annual income is at or below the federal poverty level of about $12,000 for one person. The county and Blue Cross will hold a series of meetings in mid  to  late June to explain the new program.

 

 

