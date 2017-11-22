Saginaw County Joining Legal Action Battling Drug Problems

After nearly a half hour debate, Saginaw County commissioners voted Tuesday to join a federal lawsuit against the drug industry.

Commissioner Cheryl Hadsall says the growing drug problem is a big expense for Saginaw County, especially with jail inmates. A successful lawsuit would help the county cover the cost of treating drug adddicts.

Commissioners supporting the lawsuit said drug companies encourage their sales representatives with big bonuses to push drugs with doctors and drug stores. The lawsuit includes several other Michigan counties and cities.

Commissioner Kathy Dawn voted against the lawsuit. She agrees there’s an opioid addiction problem, but some street drugs are made in clandestine labs and not controlled by the drug industry.