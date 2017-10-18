Saginaw County Hires Jail Construction Manager, Will Sell Bonds To Finance Project

The site for the new Saginaw County Detention Center, just west of current jail. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Saginaw County is taking the next step in the construction of a new Adult Detention Facility and an administrative office for the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office.

County commissioners, Tuesday, approved a recommendation to hire the Saginaw-based Spence Bothers to act as a construction manager.

The board also passed a resolution authorizing the sale of up to $41 million in bonds to finance construction of the $35.85 million facility.

The bonds will be advertised for sale on October 30th with the closing of the deal on November 21st. Based on today’s market, with interest, it will cost $39, 175,000 to retire the bonds. The new jail will be built just west of the, current 50-year old jail at 208 S. Harrison. The project will mean closing South Harrison, between Adams and Cass Streets.