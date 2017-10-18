Saginaw County Hires Jail Construction Manager, Will Sell Bonds To Finance Project

Saginaw County is taking the next step in the construction of a new Adult Detention Facility and an administrative office for the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office.
County commissioners, Tuesday, approved a recommendation to hire the Saginaw-based Spence Bothers to act as a construction manager.
The board also passed a resolution authorizing the sale of up to $41 million in bonds to finance construction of the $35.85 million facility.
The bonds will be advertised for sale on October 30th with the closing of the deal on November 21st. Based on today’s market, with interest, it will cost $39, 175,000 to retire the bonds. The new jail will be built just west of the, current 50-year old jail at 208 S. Harrison. The project will mean closing South Harrison, between Adams and Cass Streets.