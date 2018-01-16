Saginaw County Hires Engineering Firm to Evaluate Proposed Animal Control Site

Saginaw County Commissioners are moving closer to building a new animal care and control center. Commissioners approved a contract, Tuesday, with William Kibbe & Associates to study the property.

Center Director Lisa Stoffel says the $24,420 study is needed before the project can begin. One test will be an environmental evaluation of property where a gas station was at Gratiot and Woodbridge.

The project cost is currently estimated at between $7 million and $10 million. A public vote on the project, to be paid with the current millage levy, will likely be on the August primary ballot. The exact amount has not been determined.

The current center, at 1312 Gratiot, will be demolished after the new facility is opened in late 2020, based on a likely timetable.