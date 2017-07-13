Saginaw County Health Officials Release Comprehensive Health Report

An assessment of the health needs of Saginaw County residents has been made public.

Prepared by a coalition of governmental and community organizations led by the Saginaw Community Foundation, a Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) and a Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) outlines the goals and objectives related to the top health needs of the county for the next three years in a Roadmap to Health, including physical health needs like obesity and chronic illness, dental health and maternal, child and infant health. Emotional and behavioral health needs like substance abuse, mental health and gun violence are also addressed in the report. The report breaks them down by socioeconomic status, age, ethnicity and other factors, detailing the goals of action groups to focus on specific health care areas.

Public health expert Dr. Pamela Pugh, lead researcher of the report, says the drivers of these health issues are often related.

“We know that if we’re thinking more systemically, now that we know more, now that we’ve gotten to know each other better, we know that we can work together closely address the drivers of these health outcomes.”

Saginaw County residents surveyed for the report believe obesity and chronic illness to be the top priority for county health officials. As of 2015, 73.1 percent of Saginaw County adults are obese or overweight and an average of 35 percent of middle and high school students in the county are overweight or obese. These numbers are greater than the state averages.

It’s known how obesity is often a driver in other chronic illnesses like diabetes, cancer, stroke or heart disease. It’s the goal of the report and health officials to take a systemic, multi-organizational approach to these issues. For example, aligning policy decisions within municipal governments with clinical decisions.

Saginaw County Controller Robert Belleman says there currently is a system in place to do just that.

“The Board of Commissioners have appointed additional members to the Board of Health. So I attend as an ex officio. There are two commissioners that are on the Board of Health. I think that link of getting information from the Board of Health… to the commissioners will help ensure they have a good grasp of what are the current issues facing residents of Saginaw County and how are we addressing those issues.”

Belleman says the biggest challenge for the health department is funding, which the county can help with in programs like WIC.

Adequate transportation is often a barrier for low income or elderly residents to access healthcare, healthy foods or opportunities for improved diet and exercise. A Health and Social Equity action group is working to improve coordination among groups working to eliminate health and social inequities by engaging residents, faith leaders and policy makers to promote those strategies.

New Ezekiel Project Executive Director Jamie Forbes says within Saginaw County, it’s certainly an issue.

“Health professionals see transportation as an issue of health access. So if you can’t get the clients to the facility for treatment or for their regular appointments, then they see that in their statistics about their health down the road.”

The full report can be found online here.