Saginaw County Efforts To Name Permanent County Health Officer Stalled

Saginaw County’s Health Department is still looking for a permanent leader.

The Board of Commissioners’ Executive Committee interviewed Acting Health Officer Christina Harrington Tuesday.

But Garland Gaza from the Genesee County based McLaren Health Plan failed to appear for his interview.

County Controller Robert Belleman says officials are trying to determine why Gaza did not show up.

Belleman added the Commission agreed to extend Harrington’s status as Acting Health Officer another 60 days into late December.

Her initial appointment in April will expire this Saturday (October 28th).