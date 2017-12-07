Saginaw County District Judge Manvel Trice III Appointed to Circuit Court

Governor Rick Snyder has appointed Saginaw County 70th District Court Judge Manvel Trice III to Saginaw County’s 10th Circuit Court. Trice has been a district court judge since he was appointed in July 2016, and has been active in implementing a Sobriety Court. Before becoming a judge, Trice was an Assistant US Attorney with the Eastern District of Michigan from 2015 to 2016. He’s also served in the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s office, where he co-founded the Saginaw Witness Protection Program and was assisgned to the Major Crime Unit Task Force. Trice also previously worked in private practice as a partner at Braun Kendrick law firm.

Trice’s appointment fills a vacancy created by Judge Robert Kaczmarek’s resignation, and will require him to run for election in November.