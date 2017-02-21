Saginaw County Declines Birch Run CVB Management Agreement

The Birch Run Convention and Visitor’s Bureau (CVB) will have to wait even longer to enter into a tax management agreement with Saginaw County. On Tuesday, Feb 21, the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners voted 2-9 against the agreement. Commissioners Cheryl Hadsell and Kirk Kilpatrick were the lone yes votes.

The bureau has been trying to get the agreement for several years, even when it was a committee of the Birch Run Chamber of Commerce. It’s looking to enter an agreement similar to what the Frankenmuth Convention and Visitor’s Bureau has with the county. That agreement was approved in 2000.

The agreement would allow the bureau to receive 75 percent of Birch Run accommodations tax revenue from the county to promote the community. It claims to have met or exceeded all of the criteria necessary for the agreement. However, the Birch Run bureau was incorporated in 2014, and according to Saginaw County Controller Robert Belleman, the bureau is missing at least one key criteria.

“In that process, former chairman (Mike) Hanley asked civil council Andre Borrello to issue an opinion on whether Birch Run met the criteria… and in that opinion, he indicated it is the law that requires five years of existence.”

Belleman says there are still opportunities for the bureau to make its case.

“We are going to try to hold a Committee of the Whole meeting in April so that Birch Run has an opportunity to express to the board how they feel they met the criteria.”

Belleman says the Saginaw County CVB will also be invited “to explain to the board why they believe they have not met that criteria. He says the Frankenmuth CVB will have an opportunity to share their thoughts as well.