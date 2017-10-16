Saginaw County Crash Involving Ambulance Kills One

An accident in southern Saginaw County Monday morning left one man dead and two paramedics with serious injuries. Twenty-one-year-old Dustin Sharp of Burt was traveling east on Gary Road near Lincoln, when a Mobile Medical Response ambulance ran a stop sign and struck his car. The impact caused the ambulance to go over a bridge at Misteguay Creek, falling on its side into the water about 30 feet down.

Sharp was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The paramedics were also taken to the hospital, where they were being treated for their injuries and hypothermia.