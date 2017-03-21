Saginaw County Commissioners Are Balking About The Price Of Getting The Word Out

Saginaw County Commissioners think an LED message board outside the county’s Animal Care Center is a good idea, but balked at the $32,000 price tag. The actual sign would cost $20,000 but would require another $12,000 to upgrade the building’s electrical system.

The facility’s Director Lisa Stoffel says the sign outside the building at 1312 Gratiot would be to promote various ideas like the ‘pet of the week’ and other tips.

Besides the price tag, some commissioners felt the center could use the area’s various news media to promote center activities like the ‘pet of the week’, animal care tips or dates for adoption days at the Animal Care Center. There were also concern the sign would only be seen by people traveling by on Gratiot.

Stoffel said the sign was recommended by the county’s maintenance supervisor. She will seek prices for other types of signs.