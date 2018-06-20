Saginaw County Commissioners Approve Bond Issue

Saginaw County Community Mental Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Sandra Lindsey says she’s pleased with a County Board of Commissioners vote Tuesday financing needed capital improvement work.

Lindsey says up to $4,700,000 in bonds will be issued for up to 20 years to pay for improvements to the Hancock Building and Saginaw’s old Germania Club which has been converted to a training site and offices.

Lindsey added at least a dozen projects are planned including replacing windows and expanding parking at the Hancock Building.

County Controller Robert Belleman says if there’s not a petition submitted by July 9th to put the issue to a referendum vote, then the sale would proceed July 10th.