Saginaw County Commissioners Approve Bond Issue
By John Hall
|
Jun 20, 2018 @ 1:04 AM

Saginaw County Community Mental Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Sandra Lindsey says she’s pleased with a County Board of Commissioners  vote Tuesday financing needed capital improvement work.

Lindsey says up to $4,700,000 in bonds will be issued for up to 20 years to pay for improvements to the Hancock Building and Saginaw’s old Germania Club which has been converted to a training site and  offices.

Lindsey added at least a dozen projects are planned including replacing windows and expanding parking at the Hancock Building.

County Controller Robert Belleman says if there’s not a petition submitted by July 9th to put the issue to a referendum  vote, then the sale would proceed July 10th.

