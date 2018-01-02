Saginaw County Commission Retains Leadership For 2018

Saginaw County commissioners are starting the new year with the same leadership. Saginaw Democrat Carl Ruth will serve a second term as chairman of the 11-member board. Ziklwaukee Township Democrat Chuck Stack will repeat as vice chairman.

Ruth said the new $35.8 million jail project is progressing with ground broken by this summer. The 511 bed facility will be built behind the current jail at 208 South Harrison. The county is asking the city of Saginaw to vacate the one block of Harrison between Cass and Adams for the new jail extending into a current parking lot. Saginaw County will sell $38 million in bonds to pay for the jail.

One big item on the board’s agenda for the year is dealing with unfunded liabilities for Saginaw County’s retiree health care and pension.