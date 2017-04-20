Saginaw County Commission Fires Public Health Officer

Saginaw County Public Health Officer John McKellar (right) confers with his attorney Victor Mastromarco during a discharge hearing. [WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt]

After a little more than a month on a paid suspension, Saginaw County Public Health Officer John McKellar is out of a job. After Wednesday’s public hearing on the issue, county commissioners terminated McKellar’s employment.

Saginaw County Board of Health Chairwoman Judi Lincoln says there was only one reason for firing McKellar, he failed to improve his leadership skills as requested after a performance review. McKellar said his evaluations never showed a lack of leadership ability.

Lincoln disputes a charge by McKellar’s attorney, the firing was a witch hunt. McKellar’s attorney Victor Mastromarco said an unlawful discharge lawsuit is possible.

The next step is to name an interim public health officer and then seek a replacement for the position.