Saginaw County Children Roamed A Meijer Store Buying Christmas Presents

Christmas will be a little brighter for some Saginaw County families, thanks to Meijer and local first responders.

Saginaw County Sheriff Sergeant Heather Beyerlein says area schools recommended the children for the shopping spree. Each child received a $100 Meijer gift card and was accompanied by a ‘hero’, either a law enforcement officer, firefighter, EMT or paramedic.

While each child could buy things just for themselves, but they all bought gifts for a brother, sister, parent or grandparent.

Santa Claus was also on hand to greet the children with a candy cane.

The children shopped at the Meijer store in Shields or Birch Run. The Gratiot Road Meijer Store Director Greg Johnson says his store alternates each year with the Kochville Township Meijer on Tittabawassee while the Birch Run store has its own program. A similar “Shop with a Hero” will be held Wednesday night at a Bay County Meijer store.