Saginaw County Chamber Seeks New Leader

Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce President Bob Van Deventer is retiring after 15 years. In making the announcement, Van Deventer called the job his “most rewarding professional experience.” He said he and his wife love Saginaw and don’t plan to leave soon, but he believes it’s “time for new energy and new ideas.” Van Deventer said he feels “very confident that the Chamber organization is in a strong position to prepare for the future needs of our members and is blessed to have a wonderfully capable staff, Board of Directors and volunteers.”

Van Deventer’s resignation is effective July 31st, and the Chamber board has already formed a search committee. A job description and requirements are on the Saginaw Chamber website, SaginawChamber.org.

The deadline for applications is March 30th at 4:00 p.m.