Saginaw County Board Separates Mental Health Authority For Auditing Purposes
By John Hall
|
Feb 21, 2018 @ 2:32 AM

The Saginaw County Board of Commissioners approved a proposal Tuesday to separate the county’s more than 20-year-old Mental Health Authority from the county itself for purposes of the county’s audit.

County Controller Robert Belleman believes it will be a plus for both sides which will now be able to stand on their own when it comes to their finances.

Belleman added the Mental Health Authority won’t have to go through Saginaw County in order to submit a deficit reduction plan to the state to address various cash flow and related issues.

