Saginaw County Authorities Form Team to Fight Animal Abuse

This dog was found abandoned in a vacant Saginaw building Thursday. He is being treated at the Saginaw County Animal Care & Control Center. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Since 2005, there have been some 1,800 cases of animal abuse in Saginaw County. Authorities say almost half of these cases happened in the past year. Of all the cases, only 10 have been prosecuted, with nine convictions. A dog found Thursday, in Saginaw, is an example of the abuse being targeted by the coalition. It was restrained in the building with no food or water. A passerby discovered the dog and called 911 to report it.

Michigan State Police Inspector Bonnie Kanicki says a new team consisting of the Tri City Michigan State Police, all Saginaw County police agencies, the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office and the Great Lakes Bay Region CAN Council has been formed to stop the abuse. In many cases of animal abuse there is a connection with child abuse and domestic violence.

Persons convicted of animal abuse can face any penalty from a fine, a ban on owning another pet or serve up to life in prison, depending on the severity of the crime.

Three Saginaw area animal care providers, Animal Alley Veterinary Services, Cole Veterinary Services and the Great Lakes Veterinary Services are caring for animals at the shelter.

Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Director Lisa Stoffel realizes certain situations may mean a person can not keep their pet. Instead of abandoning the animal in a remote area, the animal center will let you drop off your pet at the shelter, 1312 Gratiot, on Saginaw’s southwest side, for possible adoption by another family. In many cases, the $15 charge can be waived.