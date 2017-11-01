Saginaw County Animal Control Closed for Pet Flu

An outbreak of parainfluenza at the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Center has prompted officials to close the facility until Monday for deep cleaning and isolation of the treated animals. Anyone who has been to the center within the last two weeks should look for flu like symptoms in their dogs, which include sneezing, runny nose, decreased appetite, lethargy and coughing. If your pet exhibits any of these symptoms, call the center at (989) 797-4500 or contact your veterinarian. It’s typically not a life threatening illness. If your pet has been vaccinated, there should be no cause for concern.