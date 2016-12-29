Saginaw County 9-1-1 Director Retires

The director of Saginaw County’s Central Dispatch had his last callout Thursday, Dec. 29 as he officially began his retirement.

Tom McIntyre has headed the 9-1-1 call center for the past 18 years. He served as the sheriff of Saginaw County prior to that from 1993-1998, after working for the department for 20 years.

McIntyre says he’s experienced a lot in both his time as sheriff and as 9-1-1 director, but for him it’s always been about treating people with respect regardless of who they are.

“In all of public safety, there’s good things and bad things. I think it’s a matter of how you treat people and what you do. And that’s what it is. You’re treating people so that they feel good about what it is. I’m not here to be judge and jury, I’m here to enforce the laws and make sure things are done.”

Family and friends gathered at the dispatch center to wish McIntyre well. A dispatcher broke in over the radio with a verbal salute, thanking McIntyre for his years of service.

“Director McIntyre, for most of the past 25 years, you’ve been known around the state as Sheriff McIntyre… For the past 18 years, we’ve been proud to call you our leader, our Captain.”

While McIntyre has no plans to continue in law enforcement, he does have some other things in mind after his retirement.

“I have a real estate license with Century 21, so I’ll be involved in real estate, and I’m going to be doing some substitute teaching at Saginaw Township high schools… Once upon a time, I was going to be a teacher, so I think that going into the classroom (I’ll) probably have enough stories to occupy their time.”

A new director is stepping up to take the reins of the dispatch center.

Former Saginaw County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Randy Pfau has served as deputy director of 9-1-1 for the past year under McIntyre. Pfau had been with the sheriff’s department for 21 years until McIntyre asked him to join central dispatch last year.

Pfau says he’s ready for his new role and has the confidence to continue the work McIntyre leaves behind.

“It’s been a great learning opportunity, an awesome experience. (McIntyre) leaves behind very large shoes to fill and I feel prepared from this last year, and all the time that we spent together that he’s worked closely with me and the staff. The staff here at 9-1-1 has been fantastic to work with.”

Pfau says he expects the transition to go smoothly and looks forward to the close working relationship with each of Saginaw County’s law enforcement agencies.