Saginaw County 100 Club Disperses Grants And Accepts Contribution

Nearly $30,000 in grant awards were disbursed by the 100 Club of Saginaw County to various police and fire agencies County wide as part of the organization’s annual business meeting held Wednesday in Saginaw Township’s Horizons Conference Center.

The largest grant worth over $12,000 went to the Saginaw County Fire Chief’s Association to purchase a machine allowing fire departments to test their air packs to see if they work properly.

Other allocations included nearly $2,500 for flares to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department plus $7,000 to the Buena Vista Fire Department for two sets of turnout gear.

The Club also accepted a $5,000 donation from A-T & T which will go to the Club’s scholarship program benefiting the children of any County wide first responder killed in the line of duty.

100 Club members’ dues of $200 a year provide support for the family of any police officer or firefighter who dies on the job.