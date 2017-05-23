Saginaw Corrections Officer Charged with Felony

A former corrections officer with the Saginaw County Jail has been charged tampering with evidence.

35-year-old Brent Werner was arraigned Monday, May 22 on one count of evidence tampering. The charge stems from an incident on Jan. 4 when a 33-year-old man was lodged at the jail on drug charges. The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office alleges Werner removed evidence during that time.

Werner faces up to four years in prison and a $5,000 fine. He’s been released on a $7,500 personal recognizance bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 8.