Saginaw Considering Ordinance Requiring Businesses Have Surveillance System

Saginaw is one step closer to require any business handling cash to have a video surveillance system, with a minimum of three cameras.

Police Chief Bob Ruth says most businesses in the city already have such systems to protect their business and customers. The ordinance applies to banks, credit unions, party stores, liquor stores, gas stations, firearms dealers, check cashing businesses or pay day loan operations. It’s designed to protect customers and employees of any business that’s a likely robbery target, especially a business open during the late night or early morning hours.

Ruth said the video must be saved for at least 60 days and made available to Saginaw Police investigating any crime at the business. It would also be crime to tamper with any system.

The ordinance was given its first reading February 5th and well be on the Saginaw City Council’s February 19th agenda for final approval. If approved, it would be effective March 1st.