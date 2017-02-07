Saginaw Community Forum Focuses On Possible School Closures

Saginaw School District Superintendent Nathaniel McClain is vowing a fight by whatever legal means necessary to maintain local control and keep open both Saginaw High and Loomis Academy. Both are on the state’s list for possible closure for poor academic performance over several years.

McClain says far more schools than those in poor inner city communities like Saginaw are failing to educate their students and that the current closure system makes no sense.

A community forum in the Saginaw High auditorium Monday night hosted by school board trustees sought comments from parents and other district residents.

A final decision from the state on closure could come in the next month.

The response to that might involve a lawsuit as state lawmakers consider legislation to scrap the current school closure process.