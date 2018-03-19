Saginaw College Scholarship Fund Generating Interest In Saginaw School District
By Bill Hewitt
Mar 19, 2018 @ 8:44 PM
Former Saginaw Mayor and Saginaw Promise Fund Chairwoman Joyce Seals gives progress report to Saginaw's City Council. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Saginaw’s Promise Scholarship fund is showing great success. The scholarship plan’s director, Deborah Sanchez, updated Saginaw City Council members Monday on the program’s progress, 443 students have received $744,285 in scholarships to 27 different trade schools, community colleges and universities in the state since 2012.

Saginaw Promise Board Chairwoman Joyce Seals said the graduation rate for the Saginaw Public Schools has increased and the drop out rate has gone down. Seals says Kalamazoo saw a 20% decrease in youth crime and Saginaw has seen a similar effect when they realize there’s a chance for them to graduate from high school and get advanced training.

The scholarship program is also being used as an economic development tool in attempts to bring new industry and jobs to the Saginaw area.

