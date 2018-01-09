Saginaw Clears First Step To Rename East Side Street Honoring Long Time Minister

Efforts to rename an east side Saginaw street honoring a long time pastor are one step closer to reality.

City council members voted 7-2 to rename 2nd Avenue as Roosevelt Austin Avenue Monday night.

One supporter Terry Pruitt Reverend Austin’s accomplishments since coming to town in 1956, including a fight against red lining in city housing and keeping the peace during the summer of 1967 amid racial rioting across the country.

Local historian Tom Mudd and former city councilman Paul Virciglio while agreeing Reverend Austin deserved recognition, the street renaming sets a bad precedent for the city and opening the gates to similar requests.

Saginaw Mayor Pro-tem Floyd Kloc and Councilman John Milne voted no, citing the cost to the city in new signs and the cost to residents and businesses to make the change.

The ordinance to rename the street will be brought back to the agenda in four weeks for a final vote.