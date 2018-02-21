Saginaw Civic Group Donates Money To Saginaw Police
By Bill Hewitt
|
Feb 21, 2018 @ 8:26 PM
Members of the Downtown Saginaw Rotary Club Give Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth $5,000 Wednesday. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Saginaw Police will soon have some new crime fighting tools. Police Chief Bob Ruth says the equipment will be paid with a $5,000 grant from the Rotary Club of Saginaw.

The money will be used to buy night vision goggles to help officers. Ruth said many times suspects running from police will try to throw away guns, knives or stolen property. The night vision goggles will help Saginaw Police officers find these items. Police want to secure evidence and prevent the possibility of a child walking to school finds a gun or knife. The heat seeking ability of the goggles may also help in locating a missing person in a large field or wooded area.

Ruth said contrary to rumors, Saginaw’s downtown area is safe. He said the recent attack and robbery of a woman in an office building was an unusual event. A suspect was arrested after a citizen saw him throw a bloody jacket and purse in a dumpster.

The Rotary Club gift is the result of various fundraisers efforts like the ‘Saginaw On Stage’ music event featuring local talent.

Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth thanks the downtown Saginaw Rotary Club for their donation. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

