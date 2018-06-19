Saginaw City Leaders Learn How Your 911 Calls Are Handled

Saginaw City Council members got a look into what the county’s 911 operation means for city residents. 911 Authority Director Randy Pfau says the emergency dispatch center takes about 1,000 calls a day with the city’s first responders seeing an increase in calls last year over 2016. Saginaw Police officers responded to 49,352 calls in 2017 while Saginaw firefighters responded to 3,439 incidents.

Pfau told the Saginaw council the authority will have a millage request on the August ballot, seeking just over a quarter of one mill. The 10-year, 0.28 mill request, will provide about $1.3 million the first year. The money will be used to update the system’s communication network and allow dispatchers to receive text messages.

Saginaw County’s 911 serves 17 police agencies and 22 fire departments across the 810 square miles in Saginaw County. The emergency call center is located at 618 Cass, on the second floor of the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office adminstrative building.