Saginaw City Councilman Seeks Improved Safety At Halfway Houses For Prisoners Preparing For Release

With the January 23rd murder of a prisoner at a Narloch Street halfway house run by the federal government, Saginaw City Councilman Demond Tibbs says it’s similar to a double murder, September 25, 2013. That incident was in a State of Michigan halfway house at 1409 South Michigan.

He says the city was unable to try and do anything about the problem. He said the council, back in 2013, tried to get a local solution but was told local rules would not apply to the state or federal government.

Tibbs wants to find some way to get the state and federal governments to prevent one of these murders from happening in the future.