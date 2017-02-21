Saginaw City Council Supports Maintaining Schools Facing Closure

Residents of Saginaw have encouraged the city council to oppose the closing of two Saginaw schools.

Jessie Loomis Elementary and Saginaw High School are in danger of being closed by the state after the state School Reform Office (SRO) listed them as priority schools, meaning they perform in the bottom five percent on standardized tests.

A dozen people spoke to the city council Monday, Feb. 20, asking it to lend its support in the fight to keep the schools open. The New Ezekiel Project president Willie Haynes says the issue isn’t only about educating students but a loss of local control.

“If we lose control here in Saginaw, elected officials who are on the Board of Education, City Council and the County Commission, they know the community much better than the people in Lansing. So it makes a big difference.”

Many people feel the schools were targeted unfairly by the state after the SRO was moved from the Department of Education to the Department of Technology, Management and Budget, directly under the control of Governor Rick Snyder. The schools were promised another year to raise student standardized test scores.

Haynes says closing the schools could have far reaching impacts on the community.

“That’s more of like a domino effect because what happens is, once you close schools, people are going to be moving out of the community. You’ll have abandoned homes, the crime goes up in the community and people feel less safe.”

Each of the council members addressed the crowd, unanimously voicing their support for the schools, and voted on a resolution to show that support. However, both Mayor Dennis Browning and Councilwoman Brenda Moore admonished those gathered to be more proactive. Moore says to keep the schools open, people need to become involved.

“If we want our schools to stay open, we’re going to have to take control of our schools again… So part of that is going to be that the citizens, I’m asking them to come out and support the city meetings, the county meetings, so that we can keep all of this local.”