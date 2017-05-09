Saginaw City Council Recognizes Police Department, Officer Of The Year

With the National Police Week beginning next Monday, Saginaw’s City Council took time, Monday night, to honor the city’s police department and its Officer of the Year, Jordan Bady.

Approaching his third year on the job, Bady says he loves being a police officer, helping the community where he grew up, on the city’s east side. But Bady said moving up through the ranks to the chief’s job would be nice, but he’s happy where he is now.

Bady said his training in the police academy prepared for almost everything he’s encountered, except assisting with the delivery of a baby. He said everything was moving fast and was more than he expected when he and another officer delivered the baby boy last January.

Bady said the honor is special because the award is the recommendation to Chief Robert Ruth by his colleagues.

Saginaw Mayor Dennis Browning, a retired Saginaw officer, invited the public to attend the department’s annual awards ceremony, Thursday, in the Temple Theatre Ballroom, and to remember the Saginaw Police officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice.