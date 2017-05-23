Saginaw City Council Members Urge Another Attempt To Remove A Tax Cap

For the last 38 years, Saginaw’s city government has been forced to operate on a voter approved budget limit. In 1979 city voters placed a cap on how much the city could collect in property taxes. Mayor Pro Tem Floyd Kloc wants to see the cap removed and is challenging city residents to manage their own money based on the 1979 economy.

Kloc wants the city’s neighborhood associations to take up an effort to change the city charter and remove that limitation. Several previous attempts to remove the charter cap have been rejected at the polls.

Saginaw City Manager Tim Morales said the cap, limits the city to collecting $3.8 million or 7.5 mills, which ever is less. He estimates the cap means the city lost some $4 million each year in property tax revenue.