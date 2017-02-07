Saginaw City Council Considers Joining Fight To Save City Schools

Saginaw City Council members want to get involved with saving two city schools. Councilman Demond Tibbs say a letter from the state to parents of students at Saginaw High School, 3100 Webber and Jessie Loomis Elementary School, 2001 Limmerick, threatens the city’s stability.

Tibbs said parents with students in these schools received a letter from the state reform office, suggesting their children attend schools in Bangor Township, Bay City, Midland or Vassar. He said any student leaving the Saginaw School District not only means less state per pupil money for the district, families moving from Saginaw could mean less money to the city from the income and property taxes.

City Manger Tim Morales said staff will work with the Saginaw Council to develop a possible resolution to support the Saginaw School District for the February 20th meeting.